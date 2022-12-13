Lloyd E. Neiswonger, 87, of New Bethlehem, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday evening, December 12, 2022 at Jefferson Manor in Brookville.
Born February 24, 1935 in Fairmount City, he was the son of the late Lloyd E. and Evelyn S. (Dwyer) Neiswonger.
He married Veryl E. (Slagle) Neiswonger on June 26, 1955. She preceded him in death on December 14, 2018.
Lloyd worked for Hoover Milk Company and delivered furniture for RMS Furniture in New Bethlehem.
He was a member of the Fairmount City United Methodist Church where he served as treasurer, lay speaker and Sunday School teacher. He was well respected for his biblical knowledge in the church.
Survivors include five children, Randall Neiswonger and his wife, Louella, and Theresa Myers and her husband, Paul, both of New Bethlehem, Bonnie Ehrhart and her husband, Ron, of Summerville, Connie Beck and her husband, Dave, of Brookville and Carol Rominski and her husband, Jim, of New Bethlehem; 14 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; a sister, Shirley Smith and her husband, Brad, of Mayport; a brother, Glenn Neiswonger and his wife, Ginny, of New Bethlehem; two sisters-in-law, Shelby Neiswonger of Fairmount City and Anna (Slagle) Gerano of New Bethlehem; a brother-in-law, Charles Miller of Derry; and a special neighbor, Patty Weaver of New Bethlehem.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, Melvin Neiswonger; and a sister, Grace Miller.
The family will receive friends on Friday, December 16, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at the Fairmount City United Methodist Church, with pastor Carol Brown officiating.
Interment will follow in the Mount Zion Cemetery, Mahoning Township, Armstrong County.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.