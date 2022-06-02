BROOKVILLE — Grand opening events were held over the weekend at two businesses in Brookville, the newly opened Carrier Funeral Home and the recently relocated Katy’s Bulk Foods.
Carrier Funeral Home
Excited to begin serving the community, Lance Carrier held open house at his new Carrier Funeral Home on Maplevale Road on Saturday afternoon.
Carrier Funeral Home offers passionate care and quality service, individualized to meet the needs of each family, with traditional and specialized services. The renovated, state-of-the-art facility offers families space and privacy to grieve.
Carrier is a graduate of Brookville Area High School, Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science and Point Park College. He works with area funeral homes and serves as a deputy coroner.
As a funeral director and Jefferson County coroner, Brenda Shumaker has worked closely with Carrier. “Lance is incredibly compassionate, a perfectionist in funeral service and a hard-working young man that has had a vision since a young age,” she said. “It’s a beautiful thing to see his dreams come true and to have played a part of it.”
For more information about services offered by Carrier Funeral Home, call 814-849-4688 or visit www.carrierfh.com.
Katy’s Bulk Foods
At the beginning of May Katy’s Bulk Foods store on Route 28 moved into the former DeMans newsroom and gift shop on Main Street.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held with county commissioners and members of the Chamber of Commerce participating.
During grand opening activities over the weekend, youngsters enjoyed face painting and decorating cookies. There were also tasting events, a baking competition, mini-sessions with a massage therapist and reflexologist, and hourly give-aways.
The winner of the cookie baking contest was Diane Fiscus with lemon bar cookies. Tammy Miller’s double chocolate cupcakes with peanut butter icing were chosen as the winner in the cupcake baking contest. Owner Katy Zafuto said she is going to continue the competitions every couple months. “They were so much fun,” she said.
The store offers a complete line of baking supplies, spices and decorations, containers and boxes, gluten free products and frozen and refrigerated foods. She has also added Red Ribbon Soda produced in Natrona Heights to her product line.
Katy’s Bulk Foods is located at 295 Main Street and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.