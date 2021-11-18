DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Rain likely. Morning high of 57F with temps falling to near 40. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.