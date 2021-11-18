DuBOIS — The Courier Express/Tri-County Weekend is again giving readers an opportunity to grab an early Christmas gift while asking residents to shop locally this holiday season.
For the third year, our newspapers are conducting the “Who’s Your Santa?” promotion, with 12 participating businesses in the CE/TCW readership area.
From now until Nov. 27, readers can visit the participating businesses listed below and drop off the matching entry ticket found on page B6 of today’s paper for a chance to win one of 12 stockings stuffed with $100 worth of Pennsylvania Lottery tickets.
An entry box will be available at the participating businesses. Then, on Nov. 29, each of the 12 businesses will draw a winner from the box and notify them by phone.
Residents must have entry tickets turned in by Nov. 27, the day shoppers are encouraged to spend locally for Small Business Saturday.
“This is an opportunity to get people through the door and see what these wonderful businesses have to offer,” said Kristy Yaukey, advertising director for the CE/TCW. “This contest also gives readers a chance to win some lottery tickets while shopping local.”
The 12 participating businesses for the CE/TCW include:
- Ace Hardware, 640 DuBois St., DuBois
- April’s Flowers, 75-A Beaver Drive, DuBois
- Burke’s Ace Home Center, 1077 Million Dollar Highway, St. Marys
- Dan Smith’s Candies, 1209 E. DuBois Ave., DuBois
- Fox’s Pizza Den in Sykesville, 206 E. Main St., Sykesville
- Gardners Candies, 907 E. DuBois Ave., Suite 3, DuBois
- J&A Bargain Bin, 2073 Golden Yoke Road, Luthersburg
- Laurel Mountain Vineyard, Off Route 219 North between DuBois and Brockway
- Presko, Martins Plaza, DuBois
- Smoke 4 Less, 5272 Shaffer Road, DuBois
- Station 101 Pub and Kitchen, 2285 Bee Line Highway, DuBois
- Triple Nickel Distillery, 17835 Bennetts Valley Highway, Force
Similar promotions are also being held by The Progress, Jeffersonian Democrat and Leader-Vindicator, three partner publications of The Courier Express. “Who’s Your Santa?” will give away $3,000 in lottery tickets across the four publications.