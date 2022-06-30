MAHAFFEY — Diversified Energy, a natural gas production company, donated land and a former field office in Clearfield County to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, the company announced this week.
The Game Commission intends to convert the buildings and nearly 5 acres at 1214 McGees Mills Road in Bell Township into a Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) sampling station, storage and wildlife processing facility. The previous building used for the past decade, which biologists, foresters, and habitat crew operated from was a temporary space with no running water.
“Diversified is committed to being a good neighbor in our communities and a responsible steward of our air, water, land, and natural resources,” said Bobby Cayton, Senior Vice President Operations at Diversified Energy. “And as part of this pledge, we are pleased to support the Game Commission’s wildlife and habitat management program, as well as the many Pennsylvanians who love recreational hunting, trapping, birding, and the great outdoors.”
The Game Commission took possession of the property surrounded by State Game Lands #087 in May.
“We are extremely grateful to Diversified Energy for their generous land donation to the PGC – it will allow northcentral regional employees to do their jobs better and more efficiently,” said Pennsylvania Game Commissioner Northcentral Region Director David Carlini. “Ultimately that work will lead to better wildlife conservation practices that will benefit wildlife, wildlife habitats and Pennsylvania sportsmen and women.”