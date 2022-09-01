MORRISDALE — A student at West Branch Area High School has removed barriers for access to feminine products.
Raven Myers created the Pink Program in January 2022. It began in response to the placement of metal product dispensers that charged 25 cents for poor quality products, Myers said.
The program is student-led and supplies various feminine products, free of charge, to all four student restrooms at the high school.
According to an introduced federal bill, known as the Menstrual Equity For All Act of 2021, millions of individuals in the U.S. use feminine products each month. One in 4 women and girls struggle to afford these products, studies show.
This carries consequences. The lack of access can increase risk of infections because of the use of inadequate substitutes, such as toilet paper, or the inability to change products as often as recommended. A student’s education itself may suffer if they are forced to miss days due to no products within reach.
The school district’s response to the Pink Program has been positive, Myers noted. She said some staff even sought her out to donate to the cause.
The supplies are used throughout the school year. Although it varies, Myers said it typically “takes about a month for the stock to dwindle.”
Tampons, in particular, are needed the most, she said. People may donate to the program by dropping off products at the high school or contacting Myers.
Going into her senior year, Myers is optimistic about the future of the program. “I know there are other students like me who want to make a difference and will continue the Pink Program. While I am graduating this year, I will forever want to be involved with the Pink Program and do my share of donating.”
Myers is also involved in the beginning stages of the formation of the ‘Warrior Closet,’ a take on similar closets, such as the Curwensville Area Junior/Senior High School’s ‘Comfort Closet’ or Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District’s ‘PO Cares Closet.’
The area will be stocked with various hygiene products, such as toothpastes, combs, deodorants, and clothing, according to Myers. It will be student-led and donation based.
“Students already struggle with invisible stress and emotional baggage everyday, they shouldn’t bear the weight of having to struggle to have basic necessities on top of that,” Myers said.
Reaching even one person means the world to Myers.
“My initiative is solely based on the fact that I want to change the world; make it a better place,” Myers said. “While I know I cannot change the whole world per say, I know I can at least change someone’s world, and I believe that has more of an impact rather than the entirety of the whole world.”