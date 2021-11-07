RIMERSBURG – These days, southern Clarion County resident Terry George keeps busy with involvement in community activities, including spearheading the recent efforts to reopen the military museum in Rimersburg.
He also stays in close contact with many of the people who served with him in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Jouett during the Vietnam War.
“It’s become a family,” he said of the regular reunions across the country that he not only attends, but he has helped plan in recent years.
A lifetime ago, George said he enlisted in the Navy in 1965 during the Vietnam era. He was assigned to the USS Jouett in 1966, where he served as a sonar man.
“We listed and searched for submarines,” he said of the ship’s location in the PIRAZ (Positive Identification Radar Advisory Zone” off the coast of Vietnam.
“Our ship monitored all the aircraft from Yankee Station, where all the [aircraft] carriers were,” he explained.
George and the USS Jouett, which was home-based in San Diego, were on a six-month elopement off the coast of Vietnam in 1968 when his ship and crew were involved in a memorable rescue mission.
On June 19, 1968, a month before the Jouett was scheduled to head back to the United States, George said that a Navy airplane was shot down during a night mission deep inside North Vietnam. A 26-year-old Naval aviator, Clyde Everett Lassen, flying a UH-2A Seasprite helicopter, was tasked with receiving the two men from the plane crash.
According to the citation he would later receive, “Launched shortly after midnight to attempt the rescue of two downed aviators, Lieutenant (then Lieutenant, Junior Grade) Lassen skillfully piloted his aircraft over unknown and hostile terrain to a steep, tree-covered hill on which the survivors had been located. Although enemy fire was being directed at the helicopter, he initially landed in a clear area near the base of the hill, but, due to the dense undergrowth, the survivors could not reach the helicopter. With the aid of flare illumination, Lieutenant Lassen successfully accomplished a hover between two trees at the survivors’ position. Illumination was abruptly lost as the last of the flares were expended, and the helicopter collided with a tree, commencing a sharp descent. Expertly righting his aircraft and maneuvering clear, Lieutenant Lassen remained in the area, determined to make another rescue attempt, and encouraged the downed aviators while awaiting resumption of flare illumination. After another unsuccessful, illuminated, rescue attempt, and with his fuel dangerously low and his aircraft significantly damaged, he launched again and commenced another approach in the face of the continuing enemy opposition. When flare illumination was again lost, Lieutenant Lassen, fully aware of the dangers in clearly revealing his position to the enemy, turned on his landing lights and completed the landing. On this attempt, the survivors were able to make their way to the helicopter.”
Lassen and the rescued men then needed a place to go, and that’s where the USS Jouett came in.
Anticipating that the helicopter headed their way would be in rough shape, the Jouett began moving closer to the shore.
“He landed on our ship with five minutes of fuel left,” George said, noting that “if we hadn’t gone in closer to shore, he wouldn’t have made it.”
The official account states that: “Enroute to the coast, Lieutenant Lassen encountered and successfully evaded additional hostile antiaircraft fire and, with fuel for only five minutes of flight remaining, landed safely aboard USS Jouett (DLG 29).”
For his “courageous and daring actions, determination, and extraordinary airmanship in the face of great risk,” Lassen was awarded the Medal of Honor.
“I wasn’t involved in it, but I can remember hearing parts of the rescue that night,” George said.
George said that those years in the Navy and aboard the USS Jouett became one of the cornerstones of his life.
“I made a lot of friends,” he said, noting that those who served aboard the ship began holding reunions in 2000. “We get together, tell the same stories. We’ve become a family.”
So much so that George said he and a shipmate recently journeyed to Louisiana to visit another shipmate who was dying, and that the pair also did the same with another shipmate in the state of Washington.
George said the USS Jouett was commissioned in December 1966.
“I was part of the commissioning crew,” he said, noting that in his service he traveled across the equator, which took him from the title of Pollywog to Shellback. And because he crossed the equator at the 180th meridian, he became a Golden Shellback.
During his service, he visited Hong Kong, Japan, the Philippines, Hawaii, Guam and more.
The USS Jouett was decommissioned in 1994, and sunk as a target practice ship in 2007.
But it will live on in the memory of George and others, as well as in a recently painted mural on a wall at the Donald Lobaugh Military Museum in Rimersburg.
“It was a big part of our lives,” he said.