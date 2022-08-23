Lois Carol Kerr, 86, of Youngsville, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at The Rouse Home, surrounded by family.
Born March 14, 1936 in New Bethlehem, she was the daughter of Frederick Darl Kerr and Iva Irene (Lucas) Kerr.
She worked over 30-plus years in the precious metals department at Sylvania, retiring in 1993.
She enjoyed bowling in her younger years, cooking (especially baking), playing cards with her card club, bird watching, reading and spending summers at her nephew’s camp in Rimer, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Survivors include her daughter, Tina Kerr-Garris of Youngsville; her grandchildren, Samantha Garris and Steven Garris, both of Youngsville; one brother, Melvin Kerr; and many nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frederick and Irene Kerr; three brothers, James Kerr, Frederick Kerr and Glenn Kerr; two sisters, Shirley Kerr-Panciera and Ellen Kerr-Herron.
Due to Lois’ wishes, there will be no memorial services held.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Goble Funeral Home in Clarion.
Memorials may be made to The Rouse Home, 701 Rouse Avenue, Youngsville, PA 16371.
Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.