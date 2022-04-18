Lois Jean Young, 94, of Oak Ridge, passed away Friday morning, April 15, 2022, at the Jefferson Manor in Brookville.
Born July 17, 1927 in Oak Ridge, she was the daughter of the late Charles R. and Glenna V. (Smith) Hartman.
She married James A. Young on January 30, 1948. He preceded her in death on December 8, 2011.
Mrs. Young was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
She was a member of the Oak Ridge United Methodist Church.
Survivors include three children, Mitchell Young and his wife, Brenda, of New Bethlehem, Susan Trimble and her husband, Clayton, of Dayton and Nancy Crissman and her fiance’, Dwight Brooks, of Oak Ridge; six grandchildren, Matthew Darr, Ryan Crissman, Jade Benso, Elizabeth Shrecengost, Casey McGee and Tia Hetrick; and 11 great-grandchildren, Bracken Scott, Kyonna Crissman, Leighann Hetrick, James McGee, Briar Hetrick, Mila Benso, Oliver Benso, Cora Benso, Aria Benso, Hayden Darr and Kindel Darr.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey “Bunga” Young; son-in-law, Randy Crissman; and a sister, Gwendolyn Nulph.
The family will receive friends on Monday, April 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Mike Shaffer officiating.
Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery.
