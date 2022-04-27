Loretta Jean Williams, 79, formerly of Atwood, passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022 at the Kittanning Care Center.
Born November 7, 1942, in Clarksburg, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Martha (Fox) Gromley.
Loretta was a secretary for the Human Resources Department at the Indiana Regional Medical Center in Indiana.
She was a member of the Sagamore Wesleyan Methodist Church.
Survivors include two daughters, Brenda Karas and her husband, Chet, of Pittsburgh and Sherry Adams and her husband, Chris, of Fairmount City; four grandchildren, Jared Bowser and his wife, Hannah, Alyssa Toy and her husband, Toby, Jeremy Adams and Caden Adams; a brother, Thomas Gromley of Smicksburg; and two sisters, Patricia Pallone of Shelocta and Leota Mae Gromley of Indiana.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Darlene Williams, and a grandson, Colby Adams.
The family will receive friends on Thursday evening, April 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home, with lay speaker Martin Earley officiating.
Interment will take place in the Atwood Cemetery in Armstrong County.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.