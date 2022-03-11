Louis L. “Lou” Confer, 70, of Clarion, formerly of Seneca, passed away Thursday, March 10, 2022 at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Born November 21, 1951 in Strattanville, he was the son of Oran and Ruth (McBride) Confer.
Lou was a lifelong resident of the Clarion area employed with Mong’s Dairy in Seneca for 40 years. He was an avid fan of wrestling, NASCAR and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
His memory will be cherished by his brother, Ronald Confer and wife, Donna, of Templeton; a sister, Chlorise Trayer and husband, Rich, of Rimersburg; and many nieces and nephews.
Lou was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Merle A. Confer and Richard G. “Dick” Confer; and a sister Margaret Confer.
Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday, March 14, at Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home in Rimersburg.
Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home with Pastor Mark Brady officiating.
Interment will be in Strattanville Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Lou’s memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
To send an online condolence to Lou’s family, visit: www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.