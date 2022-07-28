BROOKVILLE — “Excited to be in Brookville,” Love’s Travel Stops is now open to meet the needs of travelers.
District manager Keith Wimsatt said that while “Love’s is known to customers for our services to professional (18-wheeler) drivers, we are also very invested in our four-wheel traffic. We provide clean and well-maintained services by friendly people.”
In addition to fuel, including gasoline and diesel, Love’s offers “bulk propane for our RV customers. We also have seven RV-dedicated spots with plug-in electricity and water. We will offer gasoline at competitive prices, with a loyalty program for our gas customers. There will also be deals with our mobile app, where they can save money.”
Featured in the store is a deli restaurant that offers handmade fresh food daily, including fresh fruits and sandwiches; showers and laundry services which are available to the public. An ATM machine is available inside the store and the gift shop area of the store has a wide selection of toys, souvenir-type gifts and other items for all ages. “We’ve got all kinds of great stuff,” he said. “At some point in the future we will have a gaming room here with state-compliant games of skill.”
“To take care of our furry friends, we have a dog park,” Wimsatt said. Love’s began adding the fenced-in dog parks to its facilities in 2019.
Roadside assistance is also available to the big-rig drivers.
In addition to all the services provided by Love’s, as a leased partner, an on-site Wendy’s restaurant offers a full dine-in and take-out menu.
“We are certainly glad to be a part of the community,” Wimsatt said. “We value your time, so we will get you in and out. Or, if you want to stay and hang out with us, you can.”
All services offered at Love’s are available 24 hours, seven days a week.
The new travel stop is located at T400 on Route 28, north of Brookville, just past the Hazen exit of Interstate 80.