Recently, my old buddy and I were fishing in the Allegheny River. We got to talking about the wide variety of fish to be found there.
When you start reeling something in from the river, you never know for sure what it’s going to be. It might not even be a fish, as mudpuppies and turtles are sometimes hooked. A while back, a friend of mine’s son actually caught an eel in the river. Back in June, my buddy caught a longnose gar. It was only about twenty inches long, but that’s only the second one I’ve ever seen, and he is the only person I know who ever caught one.
It’s an established fact that there are sturgeon in the river, as well as paddlefish. The latter is a truly endangered species, and, if caught, should be returned to the water immediately. The Fish and Boat Commission is undertaking to reestablish the species here in Pennsylvania, and I hope they are successful.
The redhorse sucker, which, for some time, was uncommon around here, is really catching on in the Allegheny. If you fish at No. 9 dam, you’ll see them cruising the shallows a lot. They are easy to distinguish by their red tails and fins. I’ve often read that they are the best eating of all the suckers. Supposedly, if you cook them right, the bones are not a factor.
I guess I should relate to you some of the ideas for cooking them. One is to grind them up, combine them with flour or crushed crackers or other coating mix, and deep fry them. According to the recipe, the bones will become impossible to detect. Another is to filet the fish, then, while the skin is still on, score the filets a lot and then skin them. Once again, either fry them in a skillet full of oil, or deep fry them. The basic emphasis is on deep frying them. Once again, the bones are said to disappear. I don’t know if any of these recipes really work, but, the next time I catch any of these critters, I intend to find out. I will let you know, assuming I catch some. Now that I’ve found some ways to cook them, I probably won’t.
Any angler who thinks that there is not good fishing in the Allegheny should think again. On one outing, my buddy, upon whom Dame Fortune is smiling for fishing this year, caught his limit of smallmouth bass. They were all nice ones, too. On the same trip, I got one, but, as he always does, my buddy shared with me. We’ve been sharing for fifty years or more, so it’s nothing new. Anyway, the fish were nothing short of delicious.
I have no problem with catching fish and releasing them into the skillet or, preferably, the deep fryer. With autumn on the way, the second round of panfish action is just around the corner. I remember one year, when my late mother-in-law, my late wife, my son and I enjoyed a meal of panfish on the day before Thanksgiving. That was a meal to remember.
On another front, can you believe how fast the summer is going by? I can’t. Of course, I hate winter more than a lot of folks do. I do, however, sort of like the autumn. The only problem is that winter is just around the corner. It sort of takes the edge off all of the fun of hunting small game and the great fishing that fall has to offer. In the very near future, we’ll take a look at all of that.