Luke David Wadding passed away in the arms of his parents on Thursday, August 17, 2023.
Born August 7, 2023, he was the son of Logan and Olivia Wadding.
Despite his short time on earth, Luke loved being held by his mom and listening to stories from his dad. Luke’s favorite story was “David and Goliath.”
Luke was so strong and left a major impact on everyone that met him.
His memory will be forever cherished and loved by his parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.
In addition to his parents, survivors include his paternal grandparents, Shawn Wadding of New Bethlehem and Erin (Dee) Bell of New Bethlehem; maternal grandparents, David and Bambi Murphy of Kittanning; his paternal great-grandparents, Melvin and Jodi Lufsey, Patricia (Gene) Johns; maternal great-grandmother, Anne Toy; paternal great-great-grandmother, Willovene Shumaker; his uncles, Ethan and Hoyt Wadding, and Jake Murphy; his aunts, Gwyneth and Eva Wadding, and Evelyn (Sean) Kelly.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandfather, Bernard James Wadding; his great-great-grandfather, Cromer “Buck” Shumaker; his great-great-grandmother, Virginia Evans; his great-grandfather, Glenn Toy; and his great-grandparents, Winfield and Lois Murphy.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday morning, August 26, 2023 at the Oakland Church of God in Distant, with the Rev. Jimmy Swogger officiating.
Interment was in the Oakland Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to the family a www.alcornfuneralhome.com.