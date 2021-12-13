ESAT BRADY – The East Brady Area Development Corporation (EBADC) is planning a community-wide luminaria display on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, starting at 5 p.m.
EBADC will provide the luminaria to light the entire East Brady bridge, and invites others to join the effort and light the area in front of their properties. Participants are asked to help spread the work to neighbors and family.
Luminaria can be obtained on your own or white flame-resistant bags and long-life tea lights are available for purchase in the East Brady Borough office at 502 Ferry Street, Suite 15 from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The cost is $10 for a set of 10. Participants should also place sand or other stabilizer in the bags.
For more information, contact Susan Buechele at the East Brady Borough office at (724) 526-5531.