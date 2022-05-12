BROOKVILLE — Students at Hickory Grove Elementary School participated in the 10th annual School Lunch Hero Day last Friday.
Students created banner to recognize the cafeteria staff. Lunches were served by principal Andy Collins and counselor Kristen Drake.
After serving three classes, Collins said, “I appreciate all of the hard work the cafeteria staff does at our school. When you work a job for someone, you find out what the job entails. It is a high paced environment with great teamwork involved. I am proud of our cafeteria staff, and it was so nice to join their team today!”
Members of the BASD food service staff includes 15 employees covering the four buildings in the district. Several employees have been with the district more than 20 years, with the combined staff having over 277 years of school food service experience. Five are Serving-Safe certified.
Becky Kammerdiener, food services director, said, “This year we have been dealing with intermittent staffing shortages and ongoing supply chain issues. School ‘lunch ladies’ are often the unsung heroes of a district’s support staff; the job is physically and mentally demanding. Even though we have been providing students with free breakfasts and lunches since March of 2020, if the quality and service aren’t part of the equation students won’t eat. The food service staff at Brookville have gone above and beyond the past two school years providing quality, nutritious meals to district students all the while dealing with ongoing supply chain issues and staffing shortages. Participation has never been better! I respect, appreciate and value them beyond measure. “
Kammerdeiner said her “part-time staff receive a minimum of 6 hours of professional standards training every school year; full time staff receive 12 hours of training. Much of the training is related to strict federal child nutrition program guidelines.
“School nutrition employees must balance many roles and follow numerous federal, state and local regulations to ensure safe and healthy meals are available in schools,” she said. “Federal nutrition standards ensure that school cafeterias always offer low-fat or fat-free milk, fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean protein. School meals also meet limits on calories, sodium and unhealthy fats.”
In spite of the shortages, during the current school year, the cafeteria staff has served 190,318 lunches and 122,060 breakfasts. Brookville Food Service also provides meals to four Head Start programs.
“The importance and nutritional value of school means are well documented. For many children, school lunch is themes important and nutrient-rich meal of their day,” Kammerdeiner said.
To feed all those hungry students, purchases included 4,000 cases of fresh produce with two tons of lettuce; 21 tons of chicken, 14 tons of ground beef, 19,000 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches; 48,000 pieces of pizza; 1,000 hand-rolled pepperoni rolls/meal; and two tons of spaghetti covered by 10 tons of spaghetti sauce.
For some of the staff, the workday begins at 5:30 a.m. because many of the foods for the 800 breakfasts and 1,200 lunches that are served daily are “made from scratch, including meatballs, soups, spaghetti sauce and baked goods.”
Meals for Northside students and some of the foods served at Pinecreek Elementary School are prepared in the Hickory Grove kitchen, then transported to other schools in the food service van.
School Lunch Hero Day has been celebrated nationally since 2013 in recognition of the hard work and commitment of school nutrition workers. Established by The School Nutrition Association and author Jarrett Krosoczka, the day is an opportunity to thank the workers who provided healthy meals daily to nearly 30 million students across America.