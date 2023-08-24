Karns City 35, DuBois 14; Central Clarion 42, Brookville 20; Bradford 27, Punxsutawney 6; Moniteau 33, St. Marys 20; Otto-Eldred 42, Elk County Catholic 21; Port Allegany 28, Ridgway 6; Smethport 21, Redbank Valley 20; Tyrone 14, Clearfield 7; Meyersdale 8, Curwensville 6; Brockway 42, Kane 14