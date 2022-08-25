DuBois 33, Karns City 14; Kane 28, Brockway 14; Central Clarion 20, Brookville 6; St. Marys 49, Moniteau 0; Ridgway 8, Port Allegany 6; Punxsutawney 34, Bradford 12; Clearfield 14, Juniata 10; Meyersdale 35, Curwensville 28; Smethport 27, Redbank Valley 24; Otto-Eldred 20, Elk County Catholic 14

