DuBois 35, Brookville 14; Smethport 28, Brockway 21; St. Marys 21, Bradford 6; Coudersport 33, Elk County Catholic 12; Ridgway 20, Kane 14; Bald Eagle Area 27, Clearfield, 20; Karns City 49, Punxsutawney 6; Otto-Eldred 14, Redbank Valley 12; Mount Union 44, Curwensville 19

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos