Redbank Valley 42, Port Allegany 14; Ridgway 20, Brookville 18; Bedford 28, Clearfield 14
agate
Magic 8-Ball Week 12 picks
Chris Wechtenhiser
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Johnsonburg woman jailed on felony drug charges
-
DuBois woman accused of hitting man with aluminum baseball bat
-
Lottery ticket worth more than $1.4 million sold at Bobette in DuBois
-
DuBois man accused of possessing, selling drugs
-
Court Overturns School Mask Mandate
-
Home destroyed by fire in Sandy Township
-
Pa. court overturns school mask mandate
-
St. Marys man accused of leaving the scene after hitting a child while driving
-
A Dream Come True: Sandy Twp. Industrial Drive Extension project complete
-
Residents honored by DuBois City Council for lifesaving efforts
Trending Recipes
Find a local business
Featured Jobs
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.