DuBois 56, Bradford 0; Union/ACV 35, Brockway 14; Moniteau 13, Brookville 6; St. Marys 35, Karns City 14; Kane 12, Ridgway 8; Punxsutawney 27, Central Clarion 21; Clearfield 56, Philipsburg-Osceola 0; Elk County Catholic 34, Sheffield 6; Keystone 20, Redbank Valley 14; Southern Huntingdon 19, Curwensville 14
agate
Magic 8-Ball Week 4 picks
Chris Wechtenhiser
