DuBois 35, Bradford 6; Otto-Eldred 21, Brockway 6; Brookville 35, Moniteau 14; St. Marys 21, Karns City 14; Cameron County 14, Elk County Catholic 6; Clearfield 42, Philipsburg-Osceola 0; Punxsutawney 14, Ridgway 12; Smethport 8, Redbank Valley 6; Bellwood-Antis 49, Curwensville 17

Recommended for you

Trending Food Videos