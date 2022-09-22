DuBois 56, Brookville 6; Punxsutawney 21, St. Marys 14; Penns Valley 28, Clearfield 21; Redbank Valley 49, Ridgway 0; Elk County Catholic 33, Otto-Eldred 31; Curwensville 42, Everett 12; Brockway 28, Port Allegany 20

