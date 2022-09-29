Punxsutawney 28, DuBois 21; Brockway 42, Smethport 6; St. Marys 34, Brookville 14; Clearfield 42, Huntingdon 14; Ridgway 21, Keystone 14; Elk County Catholic 28, Coudersport 21; Redbank Valley 35, Union/ACV 6; Curwensville 33, West Branch 18

