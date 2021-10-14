DuBois 56, Punxsutawney 14; Brockway 34, Port Allegany 6; Kane 19, Brookville 16; St. Marys 28, Moniteau 14; Ridgway 21, Karns City 14; Clearfield 35, Huntingdon 14; Redbank Valley 49, Coudersport 14; Southern Huntingdon 35, Curwensville 24; Elk County Catholic 48, Sheffield 0

