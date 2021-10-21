DuBois 21, Central Clarion 7; Brockway 35, Bucktail 6; Ridgway 21, Brookville 14; Kane 13, St. Marys 7; Elk County Catholic 14, Keystone 12; Clearfield 49, Bellefonte 0; Moniteau 21, Punxsutawney 14; Union/A-C Valley 20, Redbank Valley 14; Moshannon Valley 35, Curwensville 28

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos