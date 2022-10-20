DuBois 42, Moniteau 0; Brockway 21, Redbank Valley 14; Central Clarion 20, St. Marys 14; Clearfield 38, Central Mountain 7; Ridgway 21, Union/ACV 14; Curwensville 28, Mount Union 20; Elk County Catholic 42, Sheffield 0

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos