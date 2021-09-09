DuBois 42, St. Marys 21; Brockway 21, Keystone 6; Brookville 49, Punxsutawney 24; Elk County Catholic 12, Redbank Valley 6; Ridgway 28, Moniteau 8; Clearfield 42, Penns Valley 21; Curwensville 35, Meyersdale 33

