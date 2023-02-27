The Redbank Valley Public Library graciously accepted a donation last week from the Oil Valley Chapter of the Pennsylvania Council of the Blind.
Ron Montgomery, the group’s president, and Michelle Toy, secretary, presented us with a full-page cordless desk magnifier. The magnifier is for anyone to use and is on the table in the reading/magazine area located to the left upon entering the building.
We hope this makes it easier for patrons to read any magazines, newspapers or other reading materials in small print.
Thank you very much to the Oil Valley Chapter of the Pennsylvania Council of the Blind for thinking of us and donating this very useful device.
As a reminder, we have large print books as well, and there are many resources accessible to us for any patron who is vision impaired. Just ask us.
•
The library’s Book Club meets next week, on Thursday, March 9, at Zack’s Restaurant for anyone who is interested in joining us.
The book being featured is “All Quiet on the Western Front” by Erich Maria Remarque, and we have copies available here at our library.
•
Our Book and Bake Sale is coming up at the end of March. It will run March 20-24 during regular business hours.
For those of you unsure of our hours, they are Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. 6:30p.m.; Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
We will have an assortment of baked goods and a diverse collection of books to buy. If you enjoy baking and would like to support your local library, consider making some goodies for us to sell. Please contact us so we can add yours to the list of choices. Thank you in advance.
•
We will be having a catch-all ceramics class here at the library on Tuesday, March 14 at 6 p.m. for anyone who has a project that needs finished or is experienced enough to paint on their own.
Small items to paint will be available for purchase and painting, but the class will not be led by an instructor.
Dot’s ceramics painting classes, led by her, should resume here soon in the spring. Watch for our article or look at our calendar on our website, rvlibrary.org, to find out when the next class is.