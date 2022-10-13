Because both men and women are born with breast tissue, both can be affected by breast cancer. According to the CDC, “about one out of every 100 breast cancers diagnosed in the United States is found in a man.”
While experts at the Mayo Clinic say that “a biopsy is the only definitive way to make a diagnosis of breast cancer,” mammogram screenings can often detect breast cancer in its earliest stages.
Mammographer Molly Swartz said mammograms “save lives. They are the best way to screen for breast cancer and catch it early. Even women with no family history of breast cancer can be diagnosed. Women who get regular mammograms (every year) are able to diagnose and treat cancer early on.”
The need for a mammogram often is found by a patient who does regular self exams. Swartz said, “This is the best way to get to know your own body. Women with dense or fibrocystic breasts can feel a general lumpiness all over their breasts, and some lumps (cysts) can come and go with your menstrual cycle. The more you know your own breasts and how they feel normally, the better you are able to tell if something feels abnormal.”
When doing a self-exam, a person should be aware of any lumps or thickenings, tenderness, discharges or changes in textures of their skin. Any of these symptoms should be reported to your doctor. Not all symptoms are cancer, but early detection is important.
The American Cancer Society recommends the following:
• Women 20 years of age and older should perform breast self-examination every month.
• Women 20-39 should have a physical examination of the breast every three years, performed by a health care professional.
• Women 40 and older should have a physical examination of the breast every year, performed by a health care professional.
• Women 40 years of age and older should have a mammogram every year.
Mammograms are simple procedures, often painless. “Screening mammograms take less than 10 minutes usually,” she said. “A diagnostic mammogram can take a little longer if other images or studies are needed, such as ultrasound or biopsy.”
Medical experts recommend regular mammogram screenings. Swartz said women should begin having annual mammograms when they reach age 40. “If you have a strong family history (mother or sister), you should start having annual screening mammograms 10 years prior to the age your family member was diagnosed. For example, if your mother was diagnosed at age 42, you would start at age 32.”
According to the American Cancer Society, when breast cancer is detected early, and is in the localized stage, the five-year relative survival rate is 99%. Early detection includes doing monthly breast self-exams, and scheduling regular clinical breast exams and mammograms.
Penn Highlands Healthcare offers 2-D and 3-D mammography services at its hospitals in Brookville, Clearfield, DuBois, St. Marys and also at the Clarion Community Medical Building and the Punxsutawney Community Building. Mammography screenings are also available at BHS Women’s Care Center in Clarion and Punxsutawney Area Hospital. Women can check with their family doctor for more information about scheduling a mammogram.