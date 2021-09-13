REDBANK TWP. – A 45-year-old Ford City man was accused of sending threatening messages stemming from an incident spanning from noon on Sept. 4 to 6:40 p.m. on Sept. 5 along Dairy Road in Redbank Township (Clarion County).
James Michael Guy was charged with making terroristic threats and harassment.
On Sept. 5, according to court documents, state police received a report from Melanie Dawn Keener, who alleged that she was being harassed by her former boyfriend, Guy. Keener explained that she had initiated a conversation with Guy the day before asking if she could pick up some of her belongings, but Guy continued to message her several times on Sept. 5.
The messages allegedly became threatening, and some used explicit language.
One message reportedly threatened “severe” and “noticeable injury” to members of Keener’s family “for the rest of their life.”
Another message from Guy stated that if Keener didn’t make things right “I’m going to make you cry,” police said.
Copies of all the messages were sent to state police on Sept. 5.
Charges were filed Sept. 5 by Trooper Leopold Cleveland with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.