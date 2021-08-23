PINEY TWP. – A 41-year-old Cecil man is facing charges stemming from two incidents that occurred on Aug. 15 and 17 in Piney Township.
Glenn Alex Gauthier Jr. was charged with strangulation, making terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment.
In addition, he was also charged with possessing a small amount of marijuana and using or possessing drug paraphernalia.
According to court documents, state police were dispatched to a home along Huckleberry Ridge Road at approximately 8:45 a.m. on Aug. 15 for a report of a domestic violence incident. At the scene, troopers spoke with Richelle Adena Sawyers who explained that the altercation began as an argument between she and her former boyfriend, Gauthier.
During the altercation, Gauthier allegedly shoved Sawyers onto a couch and choked her while wielding what she believed to be a firearm.
Sawyers reportedly told police that Gauthierstated that he was going to kill her. She also said that she kicked Gauthier in an attempt to break free.
Gauthier then allegedly left the home and tossed a black object into the woods, before fleeing the area.
Police said neither Gauthier nor a gun were initially located in the woods surrounding the home.
On Aug. 17 at approximately 3:20 p.m., according to reports, Gauthier was discovered approximately 200 yards from the home in the woods.
As he was being taken into custody, Gauthier was reportedly found to be in possession of a cigarette box containing a small amount of marijuana, as well as a small silver socket with burnt marijuana residue.
Charges were filed Aug. 15 by Trooper Leopold Cleveland and Aug. 17 by Trooper Ryan Drayer. All charges were filed with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.