WAYNE TWP. – A Pittsburgh man was injured in a one-vehicle crash on Oct. 18 at 9:45 p.m. along Route 28/66, north of Calhoun Road, in Wayne Township.
According to reports, Joshua M. Miniotas, 30, was traveling south along Route 28/66 when he lost control of his 2004 Toyota Corolla on a curve in the roadway. Miniotas hit the brakes, causing tire marks, and struck a guide rail before coming to a stop.
Although wearing a seatbelt, police said Miniotas suffered suspected minor injuries in the crash. He refused transport to a hospital for treatment.
Distant and Dayton volunteer fire departments and Mike’s Towing assisted state police at the scene.