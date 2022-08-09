TOBY TWP. – A 63-year-old Beaver Falls man is facing drunk driving and other charges stemming from an incident on July 30 at 7:51 p.m. along Route 68 in Toby Township.
Dennis James Arbogast was charged with two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, and one count each of failing to operate a four-wheeler in a safe manner, operating a four-wheeler on an undesignated street or highway, and failing to obtain a registration for the four-wheeler.
According to court documents, state police were on patrol along Route 68, just north of Rimersburg Borough, when they observed a northbound Polaris four-wheeler, operated by Arbogast, on the state roadway. A traffic stop was conducted in the area of Hillis Road.
When asked why he was on a state road, Arbogast reportedly told troopers that he was on his way home to Parker and planned to use back roads when he made it to Sligo.
Police said a strong odor of alcohol was detected coming from Arbogast, and he had glassy, bloodshot eyes and slurred speech.
Arbogast allegedly admitted to having eight beers that day, and he agreed to field sobriety testing, which he failed to complete. A portable breath test also came back positive for alcohol.
Arbogast was taken into custody and transported to Clarion Hospital for a blood test.
Charges were filed Aug. 1 by Trooper Sean Floor with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.