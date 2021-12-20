U.S. Senator Joe Manchin from West Virginia left all of America’s poor kids down — they got their final checks a few days ago that cut child poverty almost in half for the last few months until 2022, until it was hoped that the Democrats got the Build Back Better bill passed.
Senators Manchin and Kristin Sinema should not call themselves Democrats. Democrats care. No Republicans care, and chances are almost zero that they care enough to get behind the Build Back Better bill. It’s pretty much gone.
Manchin has actively cut the BBB drastically as we waited month after month to see what he didn’t like, and the Democrats cut what he and Sinema wanted, hoping that they would care enough to pass the bill, no matter how whittled away it was. The same thing happened to Obamacare, the Affordable Care Act. It was cut, and cut and cut. When it was finally passed, the Greedy Old Propagandist politicians complained it wasn’t perfect, and tried over 60 times to kill it and take about 20 million Americans’ health care away. They don’t care.
And the Build Back Better bill has been cut, even though it was paid for by taxing the wealthy — by taxing those people who send lobbyists to many politicians’ offices bearing big money for re-election campaigns and Superpacs.
Manchin, who lives on a yacht, cut those kids’ hopes off. Manchin cut the chance for lower drug prices, including a cap to prevent the cost of insulin from going any higher than $35. Manchin cut off keeping the cost of childcare below 7 percent of a family’s income. He cut off free Pre-K. He cut off lowering the cost of senior care.
His state, West Virginia, is one of the poorest in the USA. Manchin himself made over half a million dollars on the coal industry last year, and he specifically didn’t want the climate crisis legislation included. Manchin is all about his own bottom line, the heck with middle class and poor people and especially poor kids in West Virginia! Shame on him and all of the Greedy Old Propagandist politicians of both houses of Congress.
I wish I was wrong. It can’t always be about the money, but for some politicians, mostly but not all in the Greedy Old Propagandist party, sadly, it sure seems to be.
CHRISTINE M. ADAMS
Mayport