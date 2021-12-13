Margaret Elizabeth Aaron, 81, of Crates, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes early Tuesday morning, December 7, 2021 at her home.
Born November 22, 1940 in Marienville, she was the daughter of the late Leo and Gertrude Rafferty Hepinger.
Margaret attended the Immaculate Conception Catholic School.
She married the love of her life, H. Thomas Aaron, on March 24, 1957. He survives.
Mrs. Aaron was a member of the Saint Nicholas Catholic Church where she was also a part of the Alter Rosary Society.
She was a member of the 4H Club
In her earlier years, she drove bus for Clarion-Limestone School District and helped her husband on the dairy farm.
Margaret was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She always cared for her family and enjoyed baking for them.
Survivors include, her loving husband, Thomas, of 64 years; nine children, Tim Aaron and his wife, Jill, John Aaron and his wife, Shari, Pat Aaron and his wife, Kathy, Jane Schultz and her husband, David, Grace Bish and her husband, Butch, Joe Aaron, Dan Aaron and his wife, Lisa, Bob Aaron and Luke Aaron; 17 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; a brother, John Hepinger and his wife, Betty; three sisters-in-law, Arlene Traister, Frances Carnahan and Delores Shope; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Pat Hepinger.
Interment was in the St. Nicholas Catholic Cemetery in Mayport.