Margaret "Peggy" Jean Garbacik, 73, passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022 in Delray, Fla.
Originally from Oak Ridge, she was the daughter of Alfred C. Doverspike and Annie L. Doverspike.
She graduated Redbank Valley High School and attended Penn State University.
Survivors include two sons, Richard C. Hawk and Michael D. Hawk; husband, Robert Garbacik; two step-daughters, Chrissy Murray and husband, Jonathan, and Abbie Gannon and husband, Micheal; grandchildren, Turnner, Taten, Levi and Garrett Hawk, sons of Richard Hawk and wife Stephanie, Carmen and Bridget Gannon and Logan Murray; and her beloved grandcats of Michael D. Hawk.
Peggy owned the Log Cabin Steak House with her former husband, David Hawk, for five years. She also held positions for various firms and Quaker State in the legal capacity.
She then positioned as Clerical Supervisor II of PennDOT with many accomplishments, and retired as a research and administrative assistant at Berks Economic Partnership.
Peggy's passions for law and politics were eclipsed by her joy of baking and the love of her family.
She will truly be missed by all who knew her.
There will be no services.
Peggy donated herself for medical research. Even in death, she wanted to give.
Her ashes will be spread over her dog Clyde at her ex-husband Gary Hartzell's home.