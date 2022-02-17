BROOKVILLE — For someone who poured out his love and dedication for 35 years, it was time to give plenty of love and support right back to him last Friday night at the Brookville Area High School gymnasium.
The Brookville Raiders basketball team celebrated “Mark Manfroni Night” at halftime of its game with Bradford. In a gymnasium filled with hundreds of fans wearing “Froni” shirts, a short ceremony highlighted and honored the years that the team’s long-time manager/coach Manfroni spent with the program.
By the end of halftime, it was time to surprise Manfroni. In the locker room Raiders head coach Dalton Park delayed his re-entrance to the gym, which by now was echoing with the chants of “Froni, Froni.”
“I told Mark I need you to help me find my phone, because I couldn’t find it,” Park laughed. “That happens with me a lot.”
Coming out of the locker room doors, he saw his first coach waiting for him, former Raiders coach and current Punxsutawney Athletic Director Randy Reitz, with whom he began his years on the varsity bench starting with Retiz’s first year in 1993-94. Manfroni had actually started in junior high in 1987 with the late Al Lefevre.
“I told Mark, ‘Come on buddy, we have to walk out here.’ He said, ‘I’m afraid.’ And I asked him what he was afraid of,” Reitz said. “I said, ‘Listen to them, they’re chanting your name. They love you.’”
“I can’t believe this,” he said.
From there, Manfroni was given a poster, a wooden plaque signed by his former head coaches — he’s been on the Raiders varsity bench with eight different ones in Park, Reitz, Bud Baughman, Kevin Wolfe, Brad Geer, Jim McCracken, Mike Ion and Rick Fenstermaker — and then it was picture time with his former coaches and all of the Raiders basketball alumni on hand. At least 30 former players were on hand to celebrate, several from the early years in the 1990s.
“That was one of the best nights I remember in that gym,” said Baughman, who serves as an assistant coach now. “It was a long time coming, one of the best memories in that gym and I have a lot of them there.”
Manfroni is in his last year with the team because of the plan to move with his father Art to Lancaster near his sister Molly. Now at 75, Art wanted to establish a support system ready for him when he would eventually become unable to do it himself. The plan was delayed a year when his now 47-year-old son asked for one more year.
“I told him last spring that we were going to move and he was a little disappointed and he asked for one more year with the basketball team,” Art said. “I think we know why and it’s because of what they did last year going to the state final and anticipating something else happening again. ‘The guys wanted me to stay around one more year,’ he said.”
The ceremony was long enough for the community to express their gratitude for a hard-working and devoted man who grew up with the program and the decades of players who played.
“I’m glad everybody enjoyed Friday night and it took a lot of people to pull that off,” Art said. “I’m very thankful to everybody who helped do that and I know there were many. I had friends come down from DuBois to enjoy it with us. It was good. I know it was appreciated.”
The beginning
Manfroni’s connection with the program began with his established relationship with Al Lefevre, who was his speech therapist in his young years at the school.
“He sort of took Mark under his wing and it led to all of this,” Art said.
Mark’s late mother, Mary Ann, was a childhood friend of Bonnie Lefevre. They both lived on Sayre Street in Brookville, furthering the connection.
“Mark has been a part of our family all of his life,” said Scott Lefevre, Al’s oldest son. “Froni’s relationship with dad was on display in Brookville for decades and when dad passed (August of 2008), it was Froni who helped me clean out dad’s locker at Pinecrest Country Club. Mom, or as Froni calls her ‘Mrs. Coach,’ Doug, Maria, Martha and I consider Mark part of our family.
“We are very proud that he’s a man of responsibility.”
But it was Coach Al that got the ball rolling in junior high when he was a ninth-grade coach in 1987. When Reitz replaced Larry McManigle six years later, he asked Lefevre to join him on the varsity bench.
“I asked Al if he wanted to coach with me and he gave me three things I had to agree to,” Reitz recalled. “He said, ‘I don’t go to practice in the summer, I don’t come to summer league games, no weekends and Mark comes with us.’ I said that’s no problem. He’s more than welcome.”
The trio worked together through some very successful seasons through the 1990s and the run ended when Reitz stepped down following the 2000-01 season.
“When Al started getting angry, or worked up, it started to be where he would bite on a towel during games,” Reitz remembered with a smile. “One time during an intense game with Bradford, I looked over at Al and he was biting the towel. Froni was doing it on the other end.”
Since Reitz moved on, it’s made him feel pretty good to see his former assistant continue through the years.
“Since I left, Brookville has had a lot of great coaches, they have one now, and it’s nice to see all of them having Mark as a manager and kept him on 21 years after I left,” Reitz said. “I know they had the same experiences I did. Friday night was great to have them all there.”
Day-to-day duties
Manfroni’s day-to-day duties as team manager/assistant coach have evolved, but it really hasn’t mattered since his biggest contribution is … smiling and loving.
“I can honestly say since I’ve been coach here and he’s been with me, he’s made me a better person,” said Park after his team beat Bradford. “He’s taught me patience, and I don’t mean that in a bad way. He will say, ‘Coach, you love your son?’ or he’ll say he’ll pray for me and say little things like that that catch you and maybe make me realize that maybe I’m pushing a little hard.
“His heart is as big and anyone. The kids love him.”
“He taught me that no matter how bad my day was that there was always a reason to smile,” said Wolfe, the head coach for five years after a long stint as a junior high and JV coach. “But mostly, Mark taught me patience like only Mark could.”
Coaches over the years have transported Manfroni home after practices for years and it’s a fitting cap for each day’s events.
“Mark is a very special person,” Baughman said. “I’ve had some fantastic conversations with him, mainly when I take him home from practice. He’ll say the boys need to start playing harder or rebounding the basketball better. He always kids me because he wants to take my wife out on a date and things like that.
“Every time he gets out of the car, he’s so thankful and appreciative and it goes a long way. He gets out of car and says ‘Thank you very much coach Baughman.’ He always waves. He walks in front of the car, waves again and when he gets to the door, he normally waves again and that’s Mark. He’s been a blessing to the basketball program.”
Another former head coach in McCracken echoes the same feelings.
“Friday night was tremendous,” he said. “Probably that’s been the most emotional, moving thing since I’ve been at Brookville, even as much as the state semifinal win last year. You think about 35 years and that’s a long, long time. I’ve have about those many years overall, so I can appreciate that.
“Mark was always a constant, the one who was always there, always upbeat and no matter who the coach was, he always approached things the same. He brought a consistency to the program year in and year out. I didn’t matter what kid in what year, Froni was Froni. It’ll be a lot different with him not around.”
FRONI’S ABILITY to lighten the mood might have had its best example late in the 2010-11 season when the Raiders were going into a big DuBois game needing to win to share the District 9 League title with Elk County Catholic.
“We were going over matchups and some planning against (DuBois),” said Wolfe, who was then a JV coach under Baughman. “The mood was intense and the coaches were focused, then I realized Mark was nowhere to be found. We didn’t realize that he went into the equipment room off the gym and in an instant he came out fully dressed in catcher’s gear with shin guards, chest protector and a helmet. And rolling out on a scooter.
“Coach Baughman had his back to this and didn’t see it but the players and I did and needless to say the focus turned to the players attempting to hold their smiles in. It didn’t work. I think Bud cracked a smile after he realized what was going on.
“It was super-funny and I recall we all laughed and practice seemed a lot better afterward,” Baughman said.
The Raiders beat the Beavers, 51-44.
FRIDAY AT THE HALF, the Raiders were leading the Owls 37-24 and senior Hunter Geer, who was dunkless this season so far, made a promise to Manfroni.
“I just looked down at Froni and told him I’m going to have to dunk one for you tonight,” Geer said. “He said, “Ok, you’d better.’”
And he did, stealing the ball at the top of the key and racing down court for a dunk on the first possession of the second half.
“I didn’t talk to him until after going out of the game at the end and gave him a fist bump and said, ‘I told you.’ And he said I was right,” Geer said. “You think of Raiders basketball, you think of Froni. It’s hard not do. He’s been there for so long, longer than I’ve been alive.”
The Geer connection and dunk was fitting. His dad Brad played on one of the first Reitz teams with Lefevre and Manfroni on the bench and then coached the Raiders for two seasons. His older son Zane Hackett was another Manfroni connection through the years.
“I can’t tell you how many one-on-one games I had with Froni during practice,” Brad recalled. “Randy remembered it. We’d do it on the sideline and even when I was coaching, we did it. He was always there and still brings the same energy today as he did then. He’s amazing.
“Not only did I play and coach with him, but both of my boys played for him as well, so we’ve grown up with him. Hunter was young when I was coaching. I remember Froni playing with Hunter at a young age. It’s crazy to think that for his entire career it was either one or one of my boys were part of the process. It’s amazing to think.”
Like many others, Geer was struck by the personal connection with so many former players when it was time to mug for a group shot including the former players from past teams.
“What hit me is that I’ve never thought about how many lives Mark has impacted,” he continued. “There were more than were there Friday, but to see that many come out because of Mark and how he impacted their lives, that atmosphere was amazing. That was one of the best I’ve been around in that gym.
“It never dawned on me how many lives he’s impacted. To see the players who came, it didn’t hit me until then, how many groups of men the whole way up through. I can’t think of a single player who didn’t appreciate having Mark there.”
Wade Northey, a 2001 Raiders graduate, definitely concurred with Geer’s thoughts.
“Any time Al or Randy would be mad and yelling, Mark would always shake his head and say ‘Not good guys, not good,’” Northey remembered. “Mark was always happy to be at practice or a game. No matter the day or time, he would always have a smile on his face and be excited. He loved being part of Brookville basketball and every player who has played for him knows that.”
A player who wasn’t even alive when Northey played added a similar thought.
“We always make a big deal about it when he comes to practice and walks in the door,” Hunter Geer said. “It’s nice to have him around and does keep things loose from time to time when we’re not being so serious.”
Baughman signed off on that as well.
“I don’t remember a practice or a day went by when he wasn’t smiling and trying to make everybody else have a good day,” he said. “Seldom if ever I’ve seen him down in the mouth. He’s usually joking around happy.
“Dalton and I run intense a lot in practices and he always brings a smile. I don’t know what the program will do without him next year.”