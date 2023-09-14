BROOKVILLE — The following couples have made formal application for a marriage license in the office of Jefferson County Register and Recorder Brianna Bullers:

  • Levi Jack Campbell of Summerville and Amber Lynn Ward of Summerville.
  • Nathaniel Mark Forrest of Corsica and Nichole Alexandria Corbett of Corsica.
  • Christopher Paul King Jr. of Reynoldsville and Alicia Anne Walker of Reynoldsville.
  • Douglas JohnHalinka of Marienville and Hope Charisse Masters of Marienville.
  • Logan Kent Friesen of Sykesville and Kathryn Marie Slawson of Sykesville.
  • Dalton Michael Wachob of Punxsutawney and Kendal Shay Johnston of Punxsutawney.
  • Christopher Michael Sickeri of Reynoldsville and Judith Lee Trotz of Reynoldsville.
  • Tyler Walker Gotwald of Brookville and Abby Leigh Blochberger of Brookville.
  • Cifton Neal McLaughlin of Brookville and Angela Sue Cyphert of Brookville.
  • Seth Alexander Dunkle of Sigel and Megan Elizabeth Mealy of Brookville.
  • Roman Scott DeLong of Reynoldsville and Keshia Marie Himes of Reynoldsvlle.
  • Thad Gregory Crawford of Punxsutawney and Kayla Ann Snyder of Punxsutawney.
  • Brian Keith Krzewinski of Brookville and Jacqueline Dawn Bouch of Brookville.
  • Joseph Todd Fenstermaker of Corsica and Ashley Paige Armagost of Corsica.
  • Dane Tristen Cleber of Brookville and Lillian Mae Palumbo of Brookville.
  • Derek Robert Miller of Punxsutawney and Kira Marie Witherow of Punxsutawney.
  • Jacob Bradley Snyder of Corsica and Kathryn Nichole Hannah of Corsica.

