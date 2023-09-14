BROOKVILLE — The following couples have made formal application for a marriage license in the office of Jefferson County Register and Recorder Brianna Bullers:
- Levi Jack Campbell of Summerville and Amber Lynn Ward of Summerville.
- Nathaniel Mark Forrest of Corsica and Nichole Alexandria Corbett of Corsica.
- Christopher Paul King Jr. of Reynoldsville and Alicia Anne Walker of Reynoldsville.
- Douglas JohnHalinka of Marienville and Hope Charisse Masters of Marienville.
- Logan Kent Friesen of Sykesville and Kathryn Marie Slawson of Sykesville.
- Dalton Michael Wachob of Punxsutawney and Kendal Shay Johnston of Punxsutawney.
- Christopher Michael Sickeri of Reynoldsville and Judith Lee Trotz of Reynoldsville.
- Tyler Walker Gotwald of Brookville and Abby Leigh Blochberger of Brookville.
- Cifton Neal McLaughlin of Brookville and Angela Sue Cyphert of Brookville.
- Seth Alexander Dunkle of Sigel and Megan Elizabeth Mealy of Brookville.
- Roman Scott DeLong of Reynoldsville and Keshia Marie Himes of Reynoldsvlle.
- Thad Gregory Crawford of Punxsutawney and Kayla Ann Snyder of Punxsutawney.
- Brian Keith Krzewinski of Brookville and Jacqueline Dawn Bouch of Brookville.
- Joseph Todd Fenstermaker of Corsica and Ashley Paige Armagost of Corsica.
- Dane Tristen Cleber of Brookville and Lillian Mae Palumbo of Brookville.
- Derek Robert Miller of Punxsutawney and Kira Marie Witherow of Punxsutawney.
- Jacob Bradley Snyder of Corsica and Kathryn Nichole Hannah of Corsica.