BROOKVILLE — The following couples have made formal application for a marriage license in the office of Jefferson County Register and Recorder Brianna Bullers:
• Douglas Michael Gould of Conway, SC and Brooke Marie Weir of Conway, SC.
• Joseph Michael Morrison of DuBois and Shealene Marie Schuckers of DuBois.
• Luke Matthew Riddle of Punxsutawney and Danyka Aleigh Barnett of Punxsutawney.
• Lucas Andrew Hopson of Parrish, FL and Devan Audessy Galentine of Parrish, FL.
• Joshua Theodore Brem of Brockport and Hannah Jay McGowan of Brockport.
• Nathan William Phillips of Summerville and Kayla Marie Myers of Summerville.
• Gregory Scott Setree of Anita and Kelly Lynn Charles of Anita.
• James Lee Nolf of Big Run and Sharon Louise Mansion of Big Run.
• Taylor Jo Haag of Reynoldsville and Jasmine Raine Smith of Reynoldsville.
• John Patrick Becker of Walston and Alane Carole Gallinger of Walston.
• Francis Joseph Barilar of Hummelstown and Candice Kaye Hunger of Marienville.
• Shane Patrick Henderson of Lower Burrell and Nicole Korrin Ritchie of Lower Burrell.
• Elliette Elizabeth Park of Brookville and Benjamin Douglas Reitz of Brookville.
• Jacob Richard Gadley of Reynoldsville and Nicole Rose Eble of Reynoldsville.
• Brandon Lavery Peters of Reynoldsville and Bobbi Ann Klozar of Reynoldsville.
• Timothy Allen Fusco of Punxsutawney and Kristen Clair Jordan of Punxsutawney.
• Ryan Michael Blazosky of Brookville and Haley Marlane Gelnette of Brookville.
• Easton McKay Singleton of Brookville and Jan Elizabeth Northey of Brookville.
• Matthew Douglas Neiswonger of Falls Creek and Casandra Lee Schmidt of Falls Creek.
• Andrew Joseph McCullough of Tionesta and Marissa Renee Hartzell of Tionesta.
• Terry Lee Moore of Brockport and Garnet Marie Ninosky of Brockport.
• Thomas Bernard Fair of Hamilton and Kristin Marie Williams of Hamilton.
• Trent Christian Kulus of Morgan and Deborah Jean Dixon of Cherry Tree.
• Kyle Lee Beatty of Punxsutawney and Megan Dawn Reagle of DuBois.
• Robert Lewis Raybuck of Summerville and Shaylee Renee Kennedy of Mayport.
• Ryan James Hannon of Punxsutawney and Rachel Ann Stauffer of Punxsutawney.
• Timothy John Ferringer Myers of Brookville and Christin Marie Adams of Brookville.
• Adam Richard Byham of Brookville and Emily Louise Fyock of Brookville.
• Wesley Alan Buffone of Brockway and Alena Jo Brosky of Brockway.
• Brandyn Charles Belisky of Punxsutawney and Tiffany Erin Reinard of Punxsutawney.
• Dustin Duane Clinger of Stump Creek and Courtney Rose Gagnon of Stump Creek.
• Eric Anthony Joseph Morrell of Hamilton and Johnna Nicole Depp of Hamilton.
• Jesse Lee Chiplis of Punxsutawney and Haley Jewel Schepis of Punxsutawney.
• Michael Scott Wilson of Corsica nd Paula Marie Brown of Corsica.
• Tanner Levi Evans of Valier and Samantha Nicole Peace of Valier.
• Kaiben Maine Smith of Corsica and Alyssa Stacia Urey of Brookville.
• Tyler James Renninger of Punxsutawney and Emily Rose Horner of Punxsutawney.