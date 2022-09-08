BROOKVILLE — The following couples have made formal application for a marriage license in the office of Jefferson County Register and Recorder Brianna Bullers:

• Douglas Michael Gould of Conway, SC and Brooke Marie Weir of Conway, SC.

• Joseph Michael Morrison of DuBois and Shealene Marie Schuckers of DuBois.

• Luke Matthew Riddle of Punxsutawney and Danyka Aleigh Barnett of Punxsutawney.

• Lucas Andrew Hopson of Parrish, FL and Devan Audessy Galentine of Parrish, FL.

• Joshua Theodore Brem of Brockport and Hannah Jay McGowan of Brockport.

• Nathan William Phillips of Summerville and Kayla Marie Myers of Summerville.

• Gregory Scott Setree of Anita and Kelly Lynn Charles of Anita.

• James Lee Nolf of Big Run and Sharon Louise Mansion of Big Run.

• Taylor Jo Haag of Reynoldsville and Jasmine Raine Smith of Reynoldsville.

• John Patrick Becker of Walston and Alane Carole Gallinger of Walston.

• Francis Joseph Barilar of Hummelstown and Candice Kaye Hunger of Marienville.

• Shane Patrick Henderson of Lower Burrell and Nicole Korrin Ritchie of Lower Burrell.

• Elliette Elizabeth Park of Brookville and Benjamin Douglas Reitz of Brookville.

• Jacob Richard Gadley of Reynoldsville and Nicole Rose Eble of Reynoldsville.

• Brandon Lavery Peters of Reynoldsville and Bobbi Ann Klozar of Reynoldsville.

• Timothy Allen Fusco of Punxsutawney and Kristen Clair Jordan of Punxsutawney.

• Ryan Michael Blazosky of Brookville and Haley Marlane Gelnette of Brookville.

• Easton McKay Singleton of Brookville and Jan Elizabeth Northey of Brookville.

• Matthew Douglas Neiswonger of Falls Creek and Casandra Lee Schmidt of Falls Creek.

• Andrew Joseph McCullough of Tionesta and Marissa Renee Hartzell of Tionesta.

• Terry Lee Moore of Brockport and Garnet Marie Ninosky of Brockport.

• Thomas Bernard Fair of Hamilton and Kristin Marie Williams of Hamilton.

• Trent Christian Kulus of Morgan and Deborah Jean Dixon of Cherry Tree.

• Kyle Lee Beatty of Punxsutawney and Megan Dawn Reagle of DuBois.

• Robert Lewis Raybuck of Summerville and Shaylee Renee Kennedy of Mayport.

• Ryan James Hannon of Punxsutawney and Rachel Ann Stauffer of Punxsutawney.

• Timothy John Ferringer Myers of Brookville and Christin Marie Adams of Brookville.

• Adam Richard Byham of Brookville and Emily Louise Fyock of Brookville.

• Wesley Alan Buffone of Brockway and Alena Jo Brosky of Brockway.

• Brandyn Charles Belisky of Punxsutawney and Tiffany Erin Reinard of Punxsutawney.

• Dustin Duane Clinger of Stump Creek and Courtney Rose Gagnon of Stump Creek.

• Eric Anthony Joseph Morrell of Hamilton and Johnna Nicole Depp of Hamilton.

• Jesse Lee Chiplis of Punxsutawney and Haley Jewel Schepis of Punxsutawney.

• Michael Scott Wilson of Corsica nd Paula Marie Brown of Corsica.

• Tanner Levi Evans of Valier and Samantha Nicole Peace of Valier.

• Kaiben Maine Smith of Corsica and Alyssa Stacia Urey of Brookville.

• Tyler James Renninger of Punxsutawney and Emily Rose Horner of Punxsutawney.

