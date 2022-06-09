BROOKVILLE — The following couples have made formal application for a marriage license in the office of Register and Recorder Brianna Bullers:
- Troy Dwayne Cregger Jr. of Punxsutawney and Toni Lynn Blystone of Punxsutawney.
- Levi Colton Thompson of Reynoldsville and Ellie Marie Bates of New Bethlehem.
- John Daniel Geer of Punxsutawney and Cassandra Dawn Rushnok of Punxsutawney.
- Joshua David Gagliardi of Punxsutawney and Sheanna Lee Bloom of Punxsutawney.
- Zachary David Taylor of Sykesville and Kylie Jo Heeman of Sykesville.
- Grant Thomas Ace of Knox andGabrielle Paris Meholick of Reynoldsville.
- Daniel John Billick of Punxsutawney and Larissa Elizabeth Herndon of Punxsutawney.
- Alton Dwayne Myers of Reynoldsivlle and Amanda Jane Connor of DuBois.
- Seth Edward Snyder of Brookville and Jordan Marie MacWilliams of Brookville.
- Dylan Lee Sheakley of Brookville and Nicole Layne Pearce of Brookville.