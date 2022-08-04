BROOKVILLE — The following couples have made formal application for a marriage license at the office of Jefferson County Register and Recorder Brianna Bullers:
• Jonathan David Voss of Punxsutawney and Skylar Rose Brooks of Punxsutawney.
• Michael Anthony Stolfi of Sleepy Hollow, NY and Delphine Julie Antoinette McKinley of Sleepy Hollow, NY.
• Cody Allen Stroka of Sykesville and Savannah May Buchanan of Sykesville.
• Ronald Eugene Wingard IV of Brockway and Kylee Marie Kramer of Brockway.
• Johnathan Andrew Ellenberger of Punxsutawney and Melinda Dawn Brown of Punxsutawney.
• Levi Jacob Hetrick of Brookville and Jessica Taylor McCool of Brookville.
• Skye David Neale of Punxsutawney and Melissa Angela Kuhn of Punxsutawney.
• Evan Stuart Delong of Brookville and Kaitlyn Mary Hill of Brookville.
• Charles Martin Cummins of Curwensville and Samantha Lynn Sherretz of Curwensville.
• Richard Stuart Kaizer of Reynoldsville and Amy Joan Wilson of Rockton.
• Derek Lee Geist of Punxsutawney and Victoria Lynn Vicklund of Punxsutawney.
• Shane Lee Shepler of Punxsutawney and Tracey Lynn Getch of Punxsutawney.
• Mitchell Dean Calhoun of Falls Creek and Lynnette Marie Griffith of Falls Creek.
• Deric Eugene Park of Brookville and Shyanne Nichole Lindemuth of Brockville.
• Anthony Vega Lagrotteria of Harrison City and Meagan Nadzieja Bronwyn Carter of Harrison City.
• Cameron James Wilfong of Brookville and Ashley Lynn Sarvey of Brookville.
• Martin Lee Chambers of Punxsutawney and Heather Beth Jewell of Punxsutawney.
• Terry Michael Friebohle of Brookville and Rita Ann Shultz of Brookville.
• Jamie Lee Hawk of Reynoldsville and Cheyann Lynn Gardner of Reynoldsville.
• Bryan Michael Ellenberger of Reynoldsville and Tara Mae Sheetz of Reynoldsville.
• Keith Michael Carrier of Summerville and Chelsea Elyzabaith Fenstermaker of Summerville.
• James William John Shirley of Punxsutawney and Savannah Marie Ruth of Punxsutawney.