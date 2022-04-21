BROOKVILLE — The following couples have made formal application for a marriage license at the office of Jefferson County Register and Recorder Brianna Bullers:

  • Dale Stephen Podgers of Punxsutawney and Angela Maria Marino of Punxsutawney.
  • Clay Michael Sunderland of Falls Creek and Anne Marsha Proving of Reynoldsville.
  • Timothy Eugene Hamman of Brookville and Kelly Marie Mansfield of Brookville.
  • Jesse James Ananea III of Punxsutawney and Mary Ann Poeta of Rossiter.
  • Ryan Wayne Truitt of New Bethlehem and Jennifer Marie Shaffer of New Bethlehem.
  • Chad Andrew Barnes of Reynoldsville and Erynn Kae Siple of Reynoldsville.
  • Michael Edward Whitesell of Punxsutawney and Mary Patricia Fetterman of Punxsutawney.
  • Derek Harlan Stear of Punxsutawney and Miranda Dawn Stiver of Punxsutawney.
  • Maxwell James Sharpe of Post Falls, Idaho, and Breanna Catherine Brunton of Post Falls, Idaho.
  • Marc Alexander Mean of El Paso, Texas, and Lindsey Allison Tovar of El Paso, Texas.
  • Michael James Ent of Brookville and Kylee Leann Andrews of Brookville.
  • Samantha Jean Peterson of Brookville and Tylyne Nicole Shick of Brookville.

