BROOKVILLE — The following couples have made formal application for a marriage license at the office of Jefferson County Register and Recorder Brianna Bullers:

  • Tyler DuncanBeatty of Brookville and Camille Marie Palmer of Brookville.
  • Christopher Lee Kumm of Falls Creek and Josephine Agnes Sweitzer of Falls Creek.
  • Adam Mark Divelbiss of Punxsutawney and Susan Loise Steiner of Punxsutawney.
  • Benjamin Richard Sharp of Reynoldsville and Adayna Lynn Ansinger of Reynoldsville.
  • Lee Roy Leitch of Punxsutawney and Kassidy Raye Pizza of Punxsutawney.
  • Mark Anthony Cassna of Home and Shirley Mae Bugay of Home.
  • Devin Thomas Slaugenhaupt of Summerville and Victoria Leight Yeany of Brookville.
  • Zackary Thomas Wolbert of Corsica and Katarina Rose Foster of Corsica.

