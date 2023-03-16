BROOKVILLE — The following couples have made formal application for a marriage license in the office of Jefferson County Register and Recorder Brianna Bullers:

  • Jeffery Dale Leathem Jr. of Summerville and Mariana Bellatrix Donzella of Summerville.
  • Addison Leroy Reed of Clearfield, UT and Alyssa Nicole Stewart of Clearfield, UT.
  • David Bruce Conoran Jr. of Hamilton and Patricia Lynn Barrett of Hamilton.
  • Timothy Scott Reesman of Reynoldsville and Carrie Lynn Welsh of Reynoldsville.
  • Zachary William Beatty of Punxsutawney and Rachel Lynne Humble of Punxsutawney.
  • Michael David Hoffman of Coolspring and Kelly Leigh Smith of Punxsutawney.

