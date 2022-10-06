BROOKVILLE — The following couples have made formal application for a marriage license in the office of Jefferson County Register and Recorder Brianna Bullers:

  • Caleb Joseph Snyder of Wabash, IN, and Eden Louise Craig of Wabash, IN.
  • Christopher John Burkett of Punxsutawney and Krystol Leigh Elkin of Punxsutawney.
  • Steven Matthew Carey of Punxsutawney and Jill Ann Stair of Punxsutawney.
  • Darrell Scott Curley of Reynoldsville and Mya Mya Win of DuBois.
  • Thad Edward Harmon of Reynoldsville and Katelyn Julia Long of Reynoldsville.
  • Joseph Paul Gramolini of Punxsutawney and Michaela Lee Herndon of Punxsutawney.
  • Brandon Michael Smith of Falls Creek and Kerri Jean Bundy of Falls Creek.
  • Jessie Ann Forsyth of Punxsutawney and Rachel Renee Robinson of Punxsutawney.
  • Nathaniel Dwight Leroy Baum of Cherry Tree and Lorinda May Serafini of Brockport.
  • William Daniel Butler of Sykesville and Rebecca Lynn Estrada of DuBois.

