BROOKVILLE — The following couples have made formal application for a marriage license in the office of Jefferson County Register and Recorder Brianna Bullers:
- Caleb Joseph Snyder of Wabash, IN, and Eden Louise Craig of Wabash, IN.
- Christopher John Burkett of Punxsutawney and Krystol Leigh Elkin of Punxsutawney.
- Steven Matthew Carey of Punxsutawney and Jill Ann Stair of Punxsutawney.
- Darrell Scott Curley of Reynoldsville and Mya Mya Win of DuBois.
- Thad Edward Harmon of Reynoldsville and Katelyn Julia Long of Reynoldsville.
- Joseph Paul Gramolini of Punxsutawney and Michaela Lee Herndon of Punxsutawney.
- Brandon Michael Smith of Falls Creek and Kerri Jean Bundy of Falls Creek.
- Jessie Ann Forsyth of Punxsutawney and Rachel Renee Robinson of Punxsutawney.
- Nathaniel Dwight Leroy Baum of Cherry Tree and Lorinda May Serafini of Brockport.
- William Daniel Butler of Sykesville and Rebecca Lynn Estrada of DuBois.