BROOKVILLE — The following couples have made formal application for a marriage license in the office of Jefferson County Register and Recorder Brianna Bullers:

  • James Martin Weible of Brookville and Darlene Gay Taylor of Brookville.
  • Matthew Alan Clinger of Brookville and Savanah Jane Himes of Brookville.
  • Austin Michael Fields of Brookville and Emily Nicole Elder of Brookville.
  • Jack Blaine Depp of Brockway and Kala Denys Hughey of Brockway.
  • Brendan Alecs Crate of Reynoldsville and Lindsey Marie Pearce of Reynoldsville.
  • Kenneth James Kiehlmeier of Reynoldsville and Shelley Mae Spcher of Reynoldsvilles.
  • Timothy Ray Emery of Lancaster, Ohio, and Melinda Sue Washburn of Ridgway.
  • Jeremiah Lee Bowley of Brookville and Danielle Julianne Reiser of Brockville.
  • Thomas Anthony Evans of Falls Creek and Taylor Kayln Wright of Falls Creek.
  • Morgan Andrew Murray of Brockway and Chelsey Mae Spare of Brockway.

