Marsha G. McCauley, 85, of New Bethlehem, passed away early Saturday morning, April 22, 2023 at her home.
Born February 16, 1938, in Porter Township, she was the daughter of the late David R. “Farmer” and Mary Elsie (Kerr) Downs.
She married Daniel D. McCauley Sr. on June 1, 1957. They were married for almost 66 years.
Marsha worked in the office at Citizens Utilities Company in New Bethlehem for many years.
She attended the First Church of God in New Bethlehem.
Survivors include her husband Dan of New Bethlehem; two children, Daniel D. McCauley Jr. and his wife, Lisa, and Dalena G. Rupp and her fiancé, David Allison, both of New Bethlehem; three grandchildren, Joey Skiba (Lon Bowser), Daniel D. McCauley III and his wife, Angie and Nash Rupp (Nikki Boyles); two great-grandchildren, Daniel D. McCauley IV and BaiLee McCauley; two sisters, Bootsie Wells and her husband, Robert, and Lori Rupp, both of New Bethlehem; two brothers, David Q. Downs and his friend, Joann, and Fred L. Downs and his wife, Margie, both of Austintown, Ohio; and a brother-in-law, Don Miller of Hermitage.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Jane Miller.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at the funeral home, with the Rev. Zachary Lays, the Rev. Randy Hopper and the Rev. John Phillips officiating.
Interment will take place in the Squirrel Hill Cemetery in Porter Township, Clarion County.
The family suggests memorial contributions may be made in memory of Marsha to the Clarion Forest VNA, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214 or to a charity of one’s choice.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Clarion Forest VNA Inc. for the special care they gave.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.