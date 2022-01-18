Martha M. “Marty” Himes, 76, of Hawthorn passed away unexpectedly on Sunday morning, January 16, 2022, at her residence.
Born April 2, 1945, in Barberton, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Russell I. and Alberta C. (Booser) Holt.
She married John G. Himes on July 13, 1963. He survives.
Marty was a housewife. She loved gardening and spending time with her granddaughter.
Survivors include her husband, John Himes; a daughter, Amy Jo Ferringer and her husband, Jay, all of Hawthorn; and a granddaughter, Bree Madison Ferringer.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Brenda Sue Blake and Gary Russell Holt.
There will be no services.
Interment will take place in the Shannondale Union Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.