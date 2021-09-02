Mary Angeline Pagliari “Angie," 103, of Rimersburg passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at Jefferson Manor Health Center in Brookville
Born January 21, 1918 in Rimersburg, she was the daughter of Salvatore “Sam” and Antonia “Anna” (Pagano) Cimino.
She graduated from Union High School in 1936 where she was a member of the National Honor Society. After graduation, she worked as a bookkeeper for Frank Fuhrer at his businesses in East Brady until the end of World War II.
Mrs. Pagliari was employed for over 20 years with Archway Cookie Company from when the plant opened, until she retired as an oven operator in 1983. She also operated the Photo Factory in Franklin from 1985 to 1995.
She spent most of her life as a hardworking, dedicated employee, a homemaker, a beloved mother and an adoring grandmother.
Mrs. Pagliari was a lifelong resident of the Rimersburg area and a member of the St. Richard’s Roman Catholic Church.
She was a fantastic cook who never looked at a recipe. She had a quick smile, infectious laugh, a good sense of humor and always had a twinkle in her eye. Her good nature and generous heart was unforgettable to all who knew or ever met her.
Her memory will be cherished by her twin sons, Samuel A. Pagliari and wife, Jane, of Oil City and Daniel B. Pagliari and wife, Darla, of Chandler, Ariz. and son, Frederick J. Pagliari and wife, Kathy, of Rimersburg; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews who lovingly referred to her as “Aunt Ange.”
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Frederick Joseph Pagliari, whom she married on June 26, 1943 and who passed away on March 18, 1970; a brother, James Cimino; and sisters, Lena Phillips, Margaret Troese, Gennie Vitello, Lillian Wells and an infant sister, Verna Cimino.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, September 3, at Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home Rimersburg.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at St. Richard's Roman Catholic Church in Rimersburg, with the Rev. Guillermo Diaz as celebrant.
Interment will be in Rimersburg Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given in Angie’s memory to Easter Seals, 6 Parkway Center, Ste. 150, 875 Greentree Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15220 or the Wounded Warrior Project, 600 River Ave. Suite 400, Pittsburgh, PA 15212.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc. of Rimersburg.
For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to the family or view a tribute, visit www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.