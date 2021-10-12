Mary Ann Wise, 70, of Rimersburg, died peacefully in her home following an arduous battle with Alzheimer’s on Saturday, October 9, 2021. She was surrounded by those who loved her before being received by the Lord.
Born March 4, 1951 in Rimersburg, she was the daughter of Anna Jane (Posey) Rankin and James C. Rankin.
She graduated with honors from Union High School in 1969.
Following her graduation, she worked as a cashier at Overs Milk Barn/Market.
She married her love, Stanley D. Wise Sr. on May 15, 1971. This past May, they celebrated 50 years of marriage together.
Mrs. Wise held many job titles over the years, however, her last years were spent working for Clarion County Courthouse in the Assessment and Register and Recorder offices.
She held office as an elected official for the town council for Rimersburg for 20 years.
In addition to her elected position, she served as President of the Union Council of Governments (COG)/ Sligo Pool and Park, often spending hours working with many others writing grants for projects that would benefit the local community. At one time, Mary Ann wanted to have a lottery calendar fundraiser to help support projects at the Union COG Pool Park. The Union COG Board is currently selling the lottery calendars that Mary Ann had hoped to do years ago.
Mary Ann was soft spoken, kind, and she advocated for rights for individuals with disabilities; in doing so, she volunteered countless hours to the Special Olympics chapter in Clarion County. She loved her role as mother and the spirit of caregiver carried over into her charitable work.
She was involved in her community, helping with the plays and parade for Cookie Daze and the teen pageant for Rimersburg Cookie Daze Festival in the summer of 2003.
During a portion of her life, she also acted as a lector for Mass at St. Richard’s Catholic Church.
She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, cooking, canning, crafting and gardening.
She loved laughing and her smile had the ability to spread to everyone she came in contact with. She will be sorely missed by all whose lives she touched.
Survivors include her husband, Stanley D. Wise Sr.; three sons, Stanley D. Wise Jr. of Rimersburg, Steven M. Wise and his wife, Nicole, of Tennessee, Scott J. Wise and his wife, Amber, of Virginia; one daughter, Molly B. Wise and her partner, Shannon, J. Lindholm of Lucinda; six grandchildren, Jude, CeCe, Jackson, Parker, Sophia and Lucinda; three step-grandsons; three brothers, James Rankin II and his wife, Marilyn, of Rimersburg, Dennis Rankin and his wife, Judy, of Petrolia, David Rankin of Minnesota; one sister, Nancy Carmichael and her husband, Alan, of Rimersburg; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Jeffery Rankin.
The family will receive friends for a memorial service on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 11 a.m. The service will begin at 11:30 a.m. at Varner Funeral Home in Rimersburg, with the Rev. Colin Koch officiating.
Inurnment will be in the Rimersburg Cemetery.
The family suggests memorials be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.varnerfuneralhome.com.